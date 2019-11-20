All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
501 JANICE PLACE

501 Janice Place · No Longer Available
Location

501 Janice Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Island life is calling your name! This gorgeous and completely updated beach house is now available as a long term rental. Situated on a corner lot on one of the premier streets in the city. This four bedroom, two bathroom single family home offers two additional areas with the fourth bedroom being ideal for fitness, office, music or anything you desire. The floor-plan flows graciously throughout and offers split bedrooms, completely updated kitchen with pass-through and a bonus sitting room. Indoor full-size washer/dryer and a tankless water heater are a few other attributes. The backyard is a tropical oasis, perfect for relaxing after a long day at the beach. The private pool will be maintained by the owner and is yours to enjoy. Fully fenced and perfect for kiddos and pets. The front covered carport could accommodate a golf cart to zip you around to the many local parks, restaurants, shopping, and resident beach access parking. Bring your boat! There are two driveways that accompany this property and between that and the community boat ramp, you are set to cruise the Intracoastal. Come and live in this amazing small beach town rich with festivals, events, and unparalleled sunsets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 JANICE PLACE have any available units?
501 JANICE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 501 JANICE PLACE have?
Some of 501 JANICE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 JANICE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
501 JANICE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 JANICE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 JANICE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 501 JANICE PLACE offers parking.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 JANICE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 501 JANICE PLACE has a pool.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 501 JANICE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 JANICE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 JANICE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 JANICE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
