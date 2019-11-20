501 JANICE PLACE

Amenities

The Island life is calling your name! This gorgeous and completely updated beach house is now available as a long term rental. Situated on a corner lot on one of the premier streets in the city. This four bedroom, two bathroom single family home offers two additional areas with the fourth bedroom being ideal for fitness, office, music or anything you desire. The floor-plan flows graciously throughout and offers split bedrooms, completely updated kitchen with pass-through and a bonus sitting room. Indoor full-size washer/dryer and a tankless water heater are a few other attributes. The backyard is a tropical oasis, perfect for relaxing after a long day at the beach. The private pool will be maintained by the owner and is yours to enjoy. Fully fenced and perfect for kiddos and pets. The front covered carport could accommodate a golf cart to zip you around to the many local parks, restaurants, shopping, and resident beach access parking. Bring your boat! There are two driveways that accompany this property and between that and the community boat ramp, you are set to cruise the Intracoastal. Come and live in this amazing small beach town rich with festivals, events, and unparalleled sunsets!