Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE

404 Hidden Harbour Drive · (727) 422-3380
Location

404 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Hidden Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two bath with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings-New tile just installed in all main living area's. New master bath vanity -You will enjoy the beautiful remodeled open kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and solid surface counter tops. Master bedroom has king sized bed and large walk in closet. The master bath has a very large shower. The guest bedroom has two twin sized beds.The screened in large porch overlooks serene green space, and the nature park. Washer and dryer in Villa, also has an over sized one car garage. Community has a pool and is pet friendly- Owner will consider one pet on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Come enjoy the beach lifestyle with tennis, library, art center, shops and fantastic restaurants. Rent includes water,sewer,trash, cable and internet. Villa is equipped with all the comforts of home with flat screen smart TV's in each bedroom and living room along with DVD players with blue ray. The living room couch also is a queen sleeper sofa. This advertised lease price per month is based on 6 month lease, please inquire regarding price for shorter term lease. All rental leases less than 6 months will also have the additional 13% tax per Florida law. The advertised Price is based on 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have?
Some of 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
