404 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE

AVAILABLE SPRING 2021-NOT A TYPO YES SPRING 2021 FOR 6-7 MONTHS LEASE no longer--FULLY FURNISHED -TURNKEY- BEACH VILLA with OVER SIZED ONE CAR GARAGE 1/2 block walk to the beach access! You will fall in love with this fully equipped 2 bedroom two bath with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings-New tile just installed in all main living area's. New master bath vanity -You will enjoy the beautiful remodeled open kitchen complete with upgraded stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and solid surface counter tops. Master bedroom has king sized bed and large walk in closet. The master bath has a very large shower. The guest bedroom has two twin sized beds.The screened in large porch overlooks serene green space, and the nature park. Washer and dryer in Villa, also has an over sized one car garage. Community has a pool and is pet friendly- Owner will consider one pet on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Come enjoy the beach lifestyle with tennis, library, art center, shops and fantastic restaurants. Rent includes water,sewer,trash, cable and internet. Villa is equipped with all the comforts of home with flat screen smart TV's in each bedroom and living room along with DVD players with blue ray. The living room couch also is a queen sleeper sofa. This advertised lease price per month is based on 6 month lease, please inquire regarding price for shorter term lease. All rental leases less than 6 months will also have the additional 13% tax per Florida law. The advertised Price is based on 6 month lease.