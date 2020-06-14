401 16TH AVENUE

Amenities

12 Month Annual Rental, Available July1st. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Plus Oversized Garage With Work Shop And Large Decorative Circular Drive. The Community Boat Ramp For Indian Rocks Beach Residents Only Is Approximately 100 Yards From Property, Perfect For Renters With A Boat Or Jet Ski. Well Maintained Block Home With Features That Include Beautiful Polished Terrazzo Floors Throughout, A Large Attractive Open Kitchen With Wood Cabinets And Track Lighting. Separate Utility Room. The 3rd Bedroom Would Make A Great Office With It's Own Private Entrance. Private Fenced In Back Yard With Lush Tropical Landscaping. Indian Rocks Beach Is A Charming Community, Providing Many Amenities. From This Property The Closest Beach Access Is Just 3 Or 4 Blocks To The Tranquil Sandy Beaches, And Kolb Park Just 2 Blocks Away With Plenty Of Community Festivals, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball And Much More. Also The City Hall, Art Center, And Library Across From Kolb Park. Easy Walking Distance To Many Fine Dining Establishments.