All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 401 16TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
401 16TH AVENUE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

401 16TH AVENUE

401 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 16th Avenue, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
12 Month Annual Rental, Available July1st. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Plus Oversized Garage With Work Shop And Large Decorative Circular Drive. The Community Boat Ramp For Indian Rocks Beach Residents Only Is Approximately 100 Yards From Property, Perfect For Renters With A Boat Or Jet Ski. Well Maintained Block Home With Features That Include Beautiful Polished Terrazzo Floors Throughout, A Large Attractive Open Kitchen With Wood Cabinets And Track Lighting. Separate Utility Room. The 3rd Bedroom Would Make A Great Office With It's Own Private Entrance. Private Fenced In Back Yard With Lush Tropical Landscaping. Indian Rocks Beach Is A Charming Community, Providing Many Amenities. From This Property The Closest Beach Access Is Just 3 Or 4 Blocks To The Tranquil Sandy Beaches, And Kolb Park Just 2 Blocks Away With Plenty Of Community Festivals, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball And Much More. Also The City Hall, Art Center, And Library Across From Kolb Park. Easy Walking Distance To Many Fine Dining Establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 16TH AVENUE have any available units?
401 16TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 401 16TH AVENUE have?
Some of 401 16TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 16TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 16TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 16TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 16TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 401 16TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 16TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 16TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 16TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 16TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 16TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 16TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Garage
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with PoolIndian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Indian Rocks Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee