305 HARBOR DRIVE

What a view! Large four bedroom / two bath / two car garage pool home on double lot overlooking the intracoastal waterway on Indian Rocks Beach. Home is tiled throughout and family room looks out over the pool and the water. Split bedroom plan with the master on one side with oversized walk-in closet and three bedrooms on the other side. Lots of storage, utility room with washer/dryer hookup and large garage. Double gates on the side of the lot so you can store your jet ski. Circular driveway and large driveway area. Zoned for Anona Elementary, Seminole Middle and Largo High School. Rent includes lawn maintenance.