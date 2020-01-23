2700 1ST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill tennis court

Weekly Vacation Rental! Comfy, cozy and close to the beach!! Enjoy the town of IRB with its vibrant Art center,library,parks,tennis,skateboard park and best of all the wonderful beach. This two bedroom, one bath house with open plan living and dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large backyard with mature shade trees provides the perfect getaway. Park the car in the circular drive, unpack and head for the beach located just two blocks away. Fully equipped kitchen for those who enjoy cooking indoors or cook outdoors at the grilling station located in the large back yard. The large backyard offers mature shade trees, a picnic table and an outdoor shower. The outdoor shower is ideal for rinsing off . The living area with two comfy couches offers a flat panel TV. A family room adjacent to the dining area provides more seating and access to the large backyard. The indoor laundry utility room offers a full size washer and dryer. Bedroom one offers two beds and flat panel TV. Bedroom two offers one bed. The bathroom features an updated vanity and a tub shower combination. Restaurants,shops and nightlife a short stroll away. There is a beach cart on premises for carrying beach necessities. Fully equipped to enjoy your stay. This rental is within a 40 drive to Tampa International Airport and Tampa attractions. Just two hours to the Orlando theme parks and outlet malls No smoking or pets allowed. Ask about our monthly rate. Cleaning/processing fee and 13% sales tax to be added to rate.