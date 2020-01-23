All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

2700 1ST STREET

2700 1st Street
Indian Rocks Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

2700 1st Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Weekly Vacation Rental! Comfy, cozy and close to the beach!! Enjoy the town of IRB with its vibrant Art center,library,parks,tennis,skateboard park and best of all the wonderful beach. This two bedroom, one bath house with open plan living and dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large backyard with mature shade trees provides the perfect getaway. Park the car in the circular drive, unpack and head for the beach located just two blocks away. Fully equipped kitchen for those who enjoy cooking indoors or cook outdoors at the grilling station located in the large back yard. The large backyard offers mature shade trees, a picnic table and an outdoor shower. The outdoor shower is ideal for rinsing off . The living area with two comfy couches offers a flat panel TV. A family room adjacent to the dining area provides more seating and access to the large backyard. The indoor laundry utility room offers a full size washer and dryer. Bedroom one offers two beds and flat panel TV. Bedroom two offers one bed. The bathroom features an updated vanity and a tub shower combination. Restaurants,shops and nightlife a short stroll away. There is a beach cart on premises for carrying beach necessities. Fully equipped to enjoy your stay. This rental is within a 40 drive to Tampa International Airport and Tampa attractions. Just two hours to the Orlando theme parks and outlet malls No smoking or pets allowed. Ask about our monthly rate. Cleaning/processing fee and 13% sales tax to be added to rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 1ST STREET have any available units?
2700 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2700 1ST STREET have?
Some of 2700 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2700 1ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 1ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2700 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2700 1ST STREET offers parking.
Does 2700 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 2700 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2700 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2700 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

