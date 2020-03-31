24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies, comfortable beds, tile floors, Flat screen tv's in very room, beach towels, ample dining sitting, eat it kitchen, dinning table and chairs in balcony along with lounge chairs, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! We keep this unit immaculately clean and want you to come experience it yourself. Please inquiry for availability and more details!