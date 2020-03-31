All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D

24 Gulf Blvd · (727) 252-2621
Location

24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies, comfortable beds, tile floors, Flat screen tv's in very room, beach towels, ample dining sitting, eat it kitchen, dinning table and chairs in balcony along with lounge chairs, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! We keep this unit immaculately clean and want you to come experience it yourself. Please inquiry for availability and more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have any available units?
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have?
Some of 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D currently offering any rent specials?
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D pet-friendly?
No, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D offer parking?
No, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D does not offer parking.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have a pool?
Yes, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D has a pool.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have accessible units?
No, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D has units with air conditioning.
