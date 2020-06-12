2314 1ST STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth. Beautiful rental for the winter season and a nice layout if your wanting to share a rental with another couple. Walk to the French Bakery, Sandy's Café, 18 on the Rocks, Guppy's, Keegan's, Red Lion and more. Walk across Gulf Blvd. to the sandy beach and just 1 block off the intracoastal waterway park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths in the upper level and 1/1 on the lower level. Full kitchen up and convenience kitchen in lower level. Very nicely furnished. Brand New large private west facing balcony and is perfect for sunrise and coffee time, people watching, a great place for a casual evening dinners, reading a book or watching the sunset. Flat Screen TV's, Basic cable, wifi, a privacy fenced yard. Small pet pk with pet fee of $300. Parking in front of home for 2 vehicles and street parking is permitted. Tax, security deposit and cleaning applies.