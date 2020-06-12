All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2314 1ST STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

2314 1ST STREET

2314 1st Street North · (727) 269-6020
Location

2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth. Beautiful rental for the winter season and a nice layout if your wanting to share a rental with another couple. Walk to the French Bakery, Sandy's Café, 18 on the Rocks, Guppy's, Keegan's, Red Lion and more. Walk across Gulf Blvd. to the sandy beach and just 1 block off the intracoastal waterway park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths in the upper level and 1/1 on the lower level. Full kitchen up and convenience kitchen in lower level. Very nicely furnished. Brand New large private west facing balcony and is perfect for sunrise and coffee time, people watching, a great place for a casual evening dinners, reading a book or watching the sunset. Flat Screen TV's, Basic cable, wifi, a privacy fenced yard. Small pet pk with pet fee of $300. Parking in front of home for 2 vehicles and street parking is permitted. Tax, security deposit and cleaning applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 1ST STREET have any available units?
2314 1ST STREET has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2314 1ST STREET have?
Some of 2314 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2314 1ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 1ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2314 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2314 1ST STREET does offer parking.
Does 2314 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 2314 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2314 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2314 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
