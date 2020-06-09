All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
215 1st Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:18 PM

215 1st Street

215 1st Street North · (561) 351-0912
Location

215 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Independence Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic. 2BR + Florida Room is also set up as additional bedroom. Two Driveways park 4 automobiles and motorcycles or boat or small RV. Home added onto and square footage is approximate. Total Gross SF 916. Priced shown as off season rate. Request Holiday Rates for home and dock off-season and in-season. Rate dependent on season and length of time. Off season: $300/night, $1,900/wk. Seasonal: $2,000/ wk, $6,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 1st Street have any available units?
215 1st Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 1st Street have?
Some of 215 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 215 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 215 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 1st Street have a pool?
No, 215 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 215 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
