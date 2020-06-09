215 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic. 2BR + Florida Room is also set up as additional bedroom. Two Driveways park 4 automobiles and motorcycles or boat or small RV. Home added onto and square footage is approximate. Total Gross SF 916. Priced shown as off season rate. Request Holiday Rates for home and dock off-season and in-season. Rate dependent on season and length of time. Off season: $300/night, $1,900/wk. Seasonal: $2,000/ wk, $6,000/mo.