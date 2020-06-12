All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

2111 BAY BOULEVARD

2111 Bay Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
Location

2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the Intracoastal waterway with incredible water view. The waterway will lead you out to the Gulf of Mexico in just a short boat ride. This unit is Unit 2 upstairs and offers lots of natural light. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. Awesome view of the intracoastal from the Living Room that opens up to the dining area. The kitchen features full size appliances and also provides a view of the water. The Master Bedroom is very spacious and has large double closets and an on suite bath with a tub/shower combo. The second bedroom has double closets and 2 doors for entry. The 2nd bath is off the LR and has a nice size walk-in shower that has been updated. You are literally 2 blocks from the Indian Rocks Beach 22nd Ave. beach access and can see the Gulf from a distance on the large open deck. Deck is nice for sunset nights, grilling and entertaining, or just relaxing and enjoying the Gulf breeze. You don’t want to miss this one. Tenants pay cable, WiFi and electric, end of lease cleaning fee. Water, trash, sewer, pool and lawn service are included in rent. Pet on a case by case basis with owner approval. Parking for 2 cars. If tenant needs use of the boat lift at the dock, rent would be increased and owner will make operable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2111 BAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2111 BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2111 BAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 BAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
