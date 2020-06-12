2111 BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the Intracoastal waterway with incredible water view. The waterway will lead you out to the Gulf of Mexico in just a short boat ride. This unit is Unit 2 upstairs and offers lots of natural light. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. Awesome view of the intracoastal from the Living Room that opens up to the dining area. The kitchen features full size appliances and also provides a view of the water. The Master Bedroom is very spacious and has large double closets and an on suite bath with a tub/shower combo. The second bedroom has double closets and 2 doors for entry. The 2nd bath is off the LR and has a nice size walk-in shower that has been updated. You are literally 2 blocks from the Indian Rocks Beach 22nd Ave. beach access and can see the Gulf from a distance on the large open deck. Deck is nice for sunset nights, grilling and entertaining, or just relaxing and enjoying the Gulf breeze. You don’t want to miss this one. Tenants pay cable, WiFi and electric, end of lease cleaning fee. Water, trash, sewer, pool and lawn service are included in rent. Pet on a case by case basis with owner approval. Parking for 2 cars. If tenant needs use of the boat lift at the dock, rent would be increased and owner will make operable.