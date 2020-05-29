204 10TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

EXCELLENT LOCATION - SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH: Located in the City of Indian Rocks Beach,

just over a block east of Gulf Blvd. and less than 5-minute walk to the Gulf of Mexico.



LEASE TERM: 12 Months / Annual Lease ONLY. NOT Available for less than 12 Months.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



UNIT FEATURES: Fully furnished Pool Home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Additional features include ceramic tile flooring, vinyl windows, and ceiling fans. Exterior Laundry Room offers full size washer and dryer. Backyard pool is surrounded vinyl privacy fence, landscaping, and brick pavers. Due to MLS data entry limitations, room sizes are NOT exact. See attached interior floor plan for layout and approximate room dimensions.



LOCAL AREA FEATURES: Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve, Pinellas County Beach Access Park, Gulf Blvd. access to public transportation including PSTA Bus & Jolley Trolley Services, and easy walking/biking access to local shopping & eateries.

ADVANCE FEES & DEPOSITS: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Unit Security Deposit, and

Background Application Fee.



APPLICANT REVIEW: Credit and Background review is required.



SERVICES PROVIDED BY OWNER: Pool Maintenance, Exterior Landscaping, and Pest Control.



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Electricity, Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Wi-Fi/Landline Telephone.



Tour the interior with Virtual Tour Link 1 posted above. (See Movie Camera Icon IN UPPER Menu Bar).



Open pictures for attached interior floor plan and approximate room dimensions.