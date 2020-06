Amenities

ONE BLOCK TO BEACH ACCESS! Cozy duplex for rent, unit #2. Completely remodeled, 2br 1 ba, 700 sq.ft. open floor plan, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, private laundry, sitting area in the front, small in back yard. Offered furnished. Charcoal grill. Landscaping and pest control included in the rent. Month-to-month. Unique opportunity to live on the beach at the fraction of the price of ownership. Available June 23rd. Schedule your appointment today.