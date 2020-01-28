All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:06 AM

188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE

188 Haven Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

188 Haven Beach Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Back on the market!! Don't miss this one. True luxury is right across the street from the Beautiful Indian Rocks Beaches. This pristine and beautifully decorated townhome is set within a private and securely gated community. This luxurious residence offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a tandem 2 car garage that offers plenty of room to store your toys. Heated community pool just steps away from your front door, a boat slip/dock that is perfect for launching your kayak, paddle board or fishing, and a view of the canal, not to mention that each floor is accessible by your very own private elevator. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and modern granite counter tops. The master bedroom suite includes a private sitting area, wood flooring and a well-appointed master bathroom. No expense has been spared in this lovely home. Transition outside and walk the extra large garden area that is accessible from your back patio. If you enjoy an active lifestyle this community has a beautiful pool, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, and its just a short walk to the beach or to dinner. The Cove is only a few short blocks to Crabby Bill's, ice cream, and other local eateries. IRB is a friendly beach town that offers festivals, fine dining, a relaxed beach atmosphere and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have any available units?
188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have?
Some of 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee