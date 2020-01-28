188 HAVEN BEACH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking pool garage

Back on the market!! Don't miss this one. True luxury is right across the street from the Beautiful Indian Rocks Beaches. This pristine and beautifully decorated townhome is set within a private and securely gated community. This luxurious residence offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a tandem 2 car garage that offers plenty of room to store your toys. Heated community pool just steps away from your front door, a boat slip/dock that is perfect for launching your kayak, paddle board or fishing, and a view of the canal, not to mention that each floor is accessible by your very own private elevator. The gourmet kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and modern granite counter tops. The master bedroom suite includes a private sitting area, wood flooring and a well-appointed master bathroom. No expense has been spared in this lovely home. Transition outside and walk the extra large garden area that is accessible from your back patio. If you enjoy an active lifestyle this community has a beautiful pool, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, and its just a short walk to the beach or to dinner. The Cove is only a few short blocks to Crabby Bill's, ice cream, and other local eateries. IRB is a friendly beach town that offers festivals, fine dining, a relaxed beach atmosphere and more!