1713 GULF BOULEVARD

ANNUAL / LONG-TERM TENANT WANTED at Twin Arch Cottages (small, intimate 9 units Complex)! Monthly $900 rent includes water, sewer, trash pick-up, use of carport. All tiled UNFURNISHED, clean and move-in ready 1-bedroom/1-bath Cottage with newer windows, tile floors next to Guppy's Restaurant - across white sandy beaches of Indian Rocks Beach. No smoking in unit permitted! Small pet (dog or cat) ok with non-refundable pet fee of $250. $1,500 Security Deposit (no last month). Maximum of 2 people are permitted to live in 1-bedroom unit. Assigned Carport #6, A/C window units in living and in bedroom. No laundry facility on site. Call for showing appointment today! $50.- application fee - PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, TENANT BACK-GROUND & CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED. Agent-owner.