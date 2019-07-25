All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1713 GULF BOULEVARD

1713 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ANNUAL / LONG-TERM TENANT WANTED at Twin Arch Cottages (small, intimate 9 units Complex)! Monthly $900 rent includes water, sewer, trash pick-up, use of carport. All tiled UNFURNISHED, clean and move-in ready 1-bedroom/1-bath Cottage with newer windows, tile floors next to Guppy's Restaurant - across white sandy beaches of Indian Rocks Beach. No smoking in unit permitted! Small pet (dog or cat) ok with non-refundable pet fee of $250. $1,500 Security Deposit (no last month). Maximum of 2 people are permitted to live in 1-bedroom unit. Assigned Carport #6, A/C window units in living and in bedroom. No laundry facility on site. Call for showing appointment today! $50.- application fee - PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, TENANT BACK-GROUND & CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED. Agent-owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1713 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1713 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1713 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1713 GULF BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
