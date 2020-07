Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Beautiful 16th floor condo with Water views of the beach, Gulf of Mexico and the Intercoastal waters. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1450 SF, washer & dryer in condo, walk-in closets, 2 balconies, storage and parking under the building. Amenities include, heated pool, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Large Fitness room, Game room, Billiard room, Club room, tennis courts. Just walk out of the building onto Sand Key Beach. This condo is a Annual Lease, Furnished or unfurnished,