All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 124 10TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
124 10TH AVENUE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 12:52 AM

124 10TH AVENUE

124 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 10th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!!! This cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Beach House is just steps away from the beach; apx a 3 minute walk to the powdery sand beaches of IRB. The Beach house has an extra large fenced-in yard with a beautiful Mango tree for shade + a small building in the backyard good for storage, workshop, music/art room. Lots of play area for dog, family or friends. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new cabinets, wall subway tile, new granite counter-top, new sink and faucet. This Beach Bungalow is close (by foot, bike or short car ride) to many awesome IRB restaurants as well as the Nature Preserve. A new AC was recently installed to keep you nice and cool on hot summer days. There are beaches in Florida but few that compare to IRB. For dining, you won't find a franchise restaurant in IRB; it's all "mom and pop" style wonderful restaurants; owned by local proprietors. You can park your car in the driveway next to the house or on the Street. Annual Lease. First months rent + security deposit required. Dogs allowed with pet deposit of $400. No cats allowed. No smoking. Landlord can supply a lawnmower or you can contract w/ local lawn service for approximately an additional $75/month. House is currently occupied but tenants will be out by end of the year. House will be fully cleaned and ready for you! Tenant responsible for utilities (electric, water, garbage). Perfect for everyone!! Welcome to your new IRB Beach Home!!!Lease Terms: 1st Months Rent + Security Deposit of equal amount. Date Available 2/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 10TH AVENUE have any available units?
124 10TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 124 10TH AVENUE have?
Some of 124 10TH AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 10TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
124 10TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 10TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 10TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 124 10TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 10TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 124 10TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 124 10TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 10TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 10TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 10TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee