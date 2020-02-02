124 10TH AVENUE

Amenities

NEW PRICE!!! This cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Beach House is just steps away from the beach; apx a 3 minute walk to the powdery sand beaches of IRB. The Beach house has an extra large fenced-in yard with a beautiful Mango tree for shade + a small building in the backyard good for storage, workshop, music/art room. Lots of play area for dog, family or friends. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new cabinets, wall subway tile, new granite counter-top, new sink and faucet. This Beach Bungalow is close (by foot, bike or short car ride) to many awesome IRB restaurants as well as the Nature Preserve. A new AC was recently installed to keep you nice and cool on hot summer days. There are beaches in Florida but few that compare to IRB. For dining, you won't find a franchise restaurant in IRB; it's all "mom and pop" style wonderful restaurants; owned by local proprietors. You can park your car in the driveway next to the house or on the Street. Annual Lease. First months rent + security deposit required. Dogs allowed with pet deposit of $400. No cats allowed. No smoking. Landlord can supply a lawnmower or you can contract w/ local lawn service for approximately an additional $75/month. House is currently occupied but tenants will be out by end of the year. House will be fully cleaned and ready for you! Tenant responsible for utilities (electric, water, garbage). Perfect for everyone!! Welcome to your new IRB Beach Home!!!Lease Terms: 1st Months Rent + Security Deposit of equal amount. Date Available 2/1/2020