116 14TH AVENUE

STEPS FROM THE BEACH! This beautiful condo is just one block off of the white sands of Indian Rocks Beach. Enjoy amazing sunsets and our warm Gulf waters just steps from your front door. This fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features tile and terrazzo flooring throughout. Other features include an updated bathroom with sliding glass doors, walk-in closet and front balcony for enjoying the beautiful Florida sun. Convenient location within walking or biking distance to area restaurants, shops, parks and much more! Soak in the rays year round! Pets allowed.