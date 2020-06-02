All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
116 14TH AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020

116 14TH AVENUE

116 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

116 14th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STEPS FROM THE BEACH! This beautiful condo is just one block off of the white sands of Indian Rocks Beach. Enjoy amazing sunsets and our warm Gulf waters just steps from your front door. This fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features tile and terrazzo flooring throughout. Other features include an updated bathroom with sliding glass doors, walk-in closet and front balcony for enjoying the beautiful Florida sun. Convenient location within walking or biking distance to area restaurants, shops, parks and much more! Soak in the rays year round! Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 14TH AVENUE have any available units?
116 14TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 116 14TH AVENUE have?
Some of 116 14TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 14TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
116 14TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 14TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 14TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 116 14TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 14TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 116 14TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 116 14TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 14TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 14TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 14TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

