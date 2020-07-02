1108 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Must-see fully furnished beachfront condo for rent! Enjoy the sound of the waves, soothing water views and beachfront breezes in this updated fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with balcony on Indn Rocks Beach. Located in the intimate and pristinely maintained community of The Gables, this spacious 1650 sq. ft. retreat has plenty to love inside and out. Inside, you'll find many improvements like new impact resistant windows and sliding doors, fresh interior paint and crown molding throughout, new Samsung smart televisions, new AC, new Amana washing machine, new Whirlpool dryer, new stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, new hot water heater and a new wine cooler/refrigerator waiting to stock your balcony-ready favorites. Outside, you'll find a private beachfront pool and spa, with all new pool furniture ready for relaxing - and some of the best shopping and restaurants of any Bay Area beach! This adorable low-rise building offers intimate beach living with only 21 homes, plus an elevator, updated sprinkler system and fire protection, new roof, covered assigned parking under the building and additional guest parking. Conveniently located near the St Pete/Clearwater airport, and only about 30 min from Tampa International Airport, it's a quick trip to feel worlds away. So grab your swimsuit and leave your worries behind. Would prefer a year long lease, but willing to lease on a shorter (multi-month) basis.