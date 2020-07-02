All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1108 GULF BOULEVARD
1108 Gulf Boulevard · (813) 464-5981
Location

1108 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Must-see fully furnished beachfront condo for rent! Enjoy the sound of the waves, soothing water views and beachfront breezes in this updated fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with balcony on Indn Rocks Beach. Located in the intimate and pristinely maintained community of The Gables, this spacious 1650 sq. ft. retreat has plenty to love inside and out. Inside, you'll find many improvements like new impact resistant windows and sliding doors, fresh interior paint and crown molding throughout, new Samsung smart televisions, new AC, new Amana washing machine, new Whirlpool dryer, new stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, new hot water heater and a new wine cooler/refrigerator waiting to stock your balcony-ready favorites. Outside, you'll find a private beachfront pool and spa, with all new pool furniture ready for relaxing - and some of the best shopping and restaurants of any Bay Area beach! This adorable low-rise building offers intimate beach living with only 21 homes, plus an elevator, updated sprinkler system and fire protection, new roof, covered assigned parking under the building and additional guest parking. Conveniently located near the St Pete/Clearwater airport, and only about 30 min from Tampa International Airport, it's a quick trip to feel worlds away. So grab your swimsuit and leave your worries behind. Would prefer a year long lease, but willing to lease on a shorter (multi-month) basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1108 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1108 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1108 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 GULF BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
