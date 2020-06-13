/
3 bedroom apartments
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Coquina Palms
1 Unit Available
816 Mimosa Place
816 Mimosa Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1786 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse in Coquina Palms. Interior freshly painted. Corner unit with lots of natural light. Ceramic tile flooring and wood floors throughout. Community pool, close to shopping, beaches, causeway. No commercial trucks allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2085 Hwy A1a
2085 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2225 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 7th floor Penthouse! Fabulous 9 ft Ceilings! This is The Mediterranean Floor Plan featuring a 37 ft. Balcony with Floor to Ceiling Sliders with access from the Living area and Master Suite. Fully equipped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Drive
1220 Cheyenne Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1472 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Excellent Indian Harbour Beach Location. This Updated Home Features a Modern Kitchen w/ White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Gorgeous Granite.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Golden Beach Estates
1 Unit Available
961 Golden Beach Boulevard
961 Golden Beach Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1846 sqft
Available April 1st for lease.Ten minute walk to beach.Lovely undated three bedroom two bath pool home. Open kitchen, dining and Large living area. Master suite with private bath. Guest bathroom opens to the pool as well.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
420 Kale Street
420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1628 sqft
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
101 E Coral Way
101 Coral Way East, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2562 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 E Coral Way in Brevard County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
