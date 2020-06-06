All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated June 6 2020

2195 Highway A1a

2195 Highway A1a · (321) 345-0948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.5BA 2 unit is over 2600 sq ft of living space includes dry-bar, den area, walk-in closets, separate laundry room, balcony and a spectacular view of the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. The elegant oceanfront master suite has great ocean views and a private balcony. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower! The exquisite Gardenia has amazing amenities including a 2-car garage, private secure lobby, beach side heated pool, and private boardwalk leading to one of Brevard's most amazing beaches! Come live at the beach and Relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Highway A1a have any available units?
2195 Highway A1a has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2195 Highway A1a have?
Some of 2195 Highway A1a's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 2195 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 2195 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 2195 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 2195 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2195 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 2195 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 2195 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 2195 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 2195 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 2195 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
