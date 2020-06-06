2195 Highway A1a

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub lobby

Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.5BA 2 unit is over 2600 sq ft of living space includes dry-bar, den area, walk-in closets, separate laundry room, balcony and a spectacular view of the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. The elegant oceanfront master suite has great ocean views and a private balcony. Master bath has double sinks, separate tub and shower! The exquisite Gardenia has amazing amenities including a 2-car garage, private secure lobby, beach side heated pool, and private boardwalk leading to one of Brevard's most amazing beaches! Come live at the beach and Relax.