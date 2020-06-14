1220 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodeled Indian Harbour Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Modern Furnishings, Updated Home Features a Crisp Bright Kitchen w/ White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Gorgeous Granite. New Paint, New Lighting and New Laminate Flooring Throughout. Newer Washer & Dryer. Located on a Spacious .26 Acre Yard w/ Wooden Deck. 1 Mile from the Beach at Bicentennial Park. Walk to Gleason Park & Swim Laps in their 25 Yard Salt H20 Pool, or Take A Walk Around The Lake. Drop Your Kayak or SUP In At Nearby Oars & Paddles Park...If You Are In the Mood To Hit a Few Balls - The Indian Harbour Beach Tennis Courts Are Only A Few Blocks Away. Centrally Located Close To Shopping, Restaurants, A Rated Schools, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Florida Tech, Embraer, SpaceX and PAFB.