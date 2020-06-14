All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:33 AM

1220 Cheyenne Drive

1220 Cheyenne Drive · (321) 591-3615
Location

1220 Cheyenne Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled Indian Harbour Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Modern Furnishings, Updated Home Features a Crisp Bright Kitchen w/ White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Gorgeous Granite. New Paint, New Lighting and New Laminate Flooring Throughout. Newer Washer & Dryer. Located on a Spacious .26 Acre Yard w/ Wooden Deck. 1 Mile from the Beach at Bicentennial Park. Walk to Gleason Park & Swim Laps in their 25 Yard Salt H20 Pool, or Take A Walk Around The Lake. Drop Your Kayak or SUP In At Nearby Oars & Paddles Park...If You Are In the Mood To Hit a Few Balls - The Indian Harbour Beach Tennis Courts Are Only A Few Blocks Away. Centrally Located Close To Shopping, Restaurants, A Rated Schools, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Florida Tech, Embraer, SpaceX and PAFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
1220 Cheyenne Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 1220 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Cheyenne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Cheyenne Drive does offer parking.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Cheyenne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Cheyenne Drive has a pool.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
