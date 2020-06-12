All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
120 Anona Place

120 Anona Place · (321) 610-8022
Location

120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Anona Place · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2321 sqft

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for. Located on a large corner lot, just 3 blocks from the beach. This home features an open concept layout. First level consist of a foyer, one bdrm, 3/4 bath, laundry/utility room plus 180 sq ft bonus room/den. Foyer flows into second level Living Room connected to Dining Area that is open to a large, functional eat in Kitchen. A Family Room leads to the pool deck with a great area for entertaining. The third level consists of a Master bdrm (w/private bath), 2 additional bdrms and a full ba. Free form pool with spa and a private basketball court complete this "must see" home. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis. Pool care included..

Take the Eau Gallie Causeway to Pine Tree Drive in Indian Harbour Beach. Continue on Pine Tree Drive to 120 Anona Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Anona Place have any available units?
120 Anona Place has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Anona Place have?
Some of 120 Anona Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Anona Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Anona Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Anona Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Anona Place is pet friendly.
Does 120 Anona Place offer parking?
No, 120 Anona Place does not offer parking.
Does 120 Anona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Anona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Anona Place have a pool?
Yes, 120 Anona Place has a pool.
Does 120 Anona Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Anona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Anona Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Anona Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Anona Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Anona Place does not have units with air conditioning.
