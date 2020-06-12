Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool basketball court fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for. Located on a large corner lot, just 3 blocks from the beach. This home features an open concept layout. First level consist of a foyer, one bdrm, 3/4 bath, laundry/utility room plus 180 sq ft bonus room/den. Foyer flows into second level Living Room connected to Dining Area that is open to a large, functional eat in Kitchen. A Family Room leads to the pool deck with a great area for entertaining. The third level consists of a Master bdrm (w/private bath), 2 additional bdrms and a full ba. Free form pool with spa and a private basketball court complete this "must see" home. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis. Pool care included..



Take the Eau Gallie Causeway to Pine Tree Drive in Indian Harbour Beach. Continue on Pine Tree Drive to 120 Anona Place.



(RLNE3402844)