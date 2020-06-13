/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 AM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
440 Wayne Avenue
440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden Terrace NE
3000 Garden Terrace Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New kitchen cabinets and counters,3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard - New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Poinsetta St
110 Poinsetta Street, Brevard County, FL
Nice Furnished House 4/3 one block to the beach! - Property Id: 274026 Call or text 321-480-5385. Good opportunity for a good family less than 8 to stay more than a month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE
1117 Goldenrod Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1733 sqft
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE Available 06/14/20 Bermuda Walk - three bedroom 2 bath one car garage - Great two story townhouse located in Bemuda Walk in NE Palm Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S
3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1140 sqft
Unit 2056S Available 06/19/20 NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
4324 S Lakes Circle
4324 South Lakes Circle, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. This beautifully updated, split plan, three bedroom home is tiled throughout. The front door opens into a wide, open space with dining area to the right and flex room with French doors on the left.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Reef Avenue
2205 Reef Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1630 sqft
What a great Beach Side home within short walking distance to the beach. New Exterior Paint on the way.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1411 NE Manor Drive
1411 Manor Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Spacious two story townhome with large kitchen and eating area. Unit has interior space for washer/dryer. Screen porch. Close to Harris, shopping, restaurants. Association ApplicationFee.
