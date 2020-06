Amenities

Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer. The property is literally steps to the beach, no roads to cross, property has private access. This (practically) beachfront unit won't last long at this price.Pets OK with deposit, no dangerous breeds. Annual rental