/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Romac
1 Unit Available
202 Surf Road
202 Surf Road, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2311 sqft
Short term rental available. Perfectly renovated furnished Coastal pool home with large open floor plan. Home offers every amenity you will need, just bring your personal items and your set to enjoy paradise!All utilities are included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1082 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crane Cliffs
1 Unit Available
1208 E River Drive
1208 River Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1778 sqft
Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Feather Lakes
1 Unit Available
3590 Egret Drive
3590 Egret Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1212 sqft
Tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Available for short term rental with 3 month minimum, includes water, electric, cable & lawn service.Interior just painted. New AC . Split floor plan. Washer & Dryer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seminole Heights
1 Unit Available
1010 Pinetree Drive
1010 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Beautifully furnished unit one block from ocean! Available for 2 months or longer; Rental price depends on length of lease; A1A has stoplight/crosswalk leading to public beach access; Close to schools, Lowe's, restaurants, stores; Stainless steel
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Putnam Park
1 Unit Available
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).
1 of 20
Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 La Costa Street
101 La Costa Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Do you love living at the beach? Well, this is your chance! This fully furnished 2bdrm 2 1/2 bath condo is so close you can hear the waves. The first floor is a open and spacious with a Florida room under air.
Results within 10 miles of Indialantic
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Similar Pages
Indialantic 1 BedroomsIndialantic 2 BedroomsIndialantic 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndialantic 3 BedroomsIndialantic Apartments with Balcony
Indialantic Apartments with GarageIndialantic Apartments with GymIndialantic Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndialantic Apartments with ParkingIndialantic Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL