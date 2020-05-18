All apartments in Hunters Creek
14643 Traders Path
14643 Traders Path

14643 Traders Path · No Longer Available
Location

14643 Traders Path, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Fully Refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath single family home for rent in popular Hunters Creek. This privately located home with long drive, backs up to a lake with conservation behind that. An open plan design with vaulted living areas and split plan bedrooms. Completely new kitchen and bathrooms; painted inside and out with new ceramic tile floor through all living and wet areas. This home is perfectly situated within easy walking distance to A-rated schools, parks, trails, shopping and restaurants! Lawn service and pest control are included with the rent. Rent is DISCOUNTED if paid on the first of the month. (Normally $1895, discounted by $100 if paid on the first of the month.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14643 Traders Path have any available units?
14643 Traders Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
Is 14643 Traders Path currently offering any rent specials?
14643 Traders Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14643 Traders Path pet-friendly?
No, 14643 Traders Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14643 Traders Path offer parking?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not offer parking.
Does 14643 Traders Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14643 Traders Path have a pool?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not have a pool.
Does 14643 Traders Path have accessible units?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not have accessible units.
Does 14643 Traders Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14643 Traders Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 14643 Traders Path does not have units with air conditioning.

