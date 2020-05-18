14643 Traders Path

Amenities

A Fully Refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath single family home for rent in popular Hunters Creek. This privately located home with long drive, backs up to a lake with conservation behind that. An open plan design with vaulted living areas and split plan bedrooms. Completely new kitchen and bathrooms; painted inside and out with new ceramic tile floor through all living and wet areas. This home is perfectly situated within easy walking distance to A-rated schools, parks, trails, shopping and restaurants! Lawn service and pest control are included with the rent. Rent is DISCOUNTED if paid on the first of the month. (Normally $1895, discounted by $100 if paid on the first of the month.)