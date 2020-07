Amenities

Beautiful upgraded unit on third floor with no carpet at all just beautiful upgraded laminated wood , granite counter tops, . with all stainless appliances included on upscale gated community on Hunters Creek.

close to schools, shopping areas, major roads, minutes away from airport and theme park.

Enjoy Florida sunshine from spectacular balcony, take advantage of huge walking closets on both bedrooms no closet, both bathroom have bathtub and shower