Hunters Creek, FL
13560 Turtle Marsh Loop
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:21 AM

13560 Turtle Marsh Loop

13560 Turtle Marsh Loop · No Longer Available
Hunters Creek
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

13560 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come view this amazing and spacious second floor unit with screened in porch. Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring with great floor plan ready to move in next month! Unit has 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets!!! Ceiling fans in bedrooms and beautiful light fixture in living room space sure adds a touch of luxury! Located in the sought after Hunters Creek community, unit is in a gated subdivision. Near all major roads 417, Osceola Pkwy, shopping, restaurants, schools and much more!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have any available units?
13560 Turtle Marsh Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have?
Some of 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13560 Turtle Marsh Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop pet-friendly?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop offer parking?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not offer parking.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have a pool?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not have a pool.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have accessible units?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 13560 Turtle Marsh Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
