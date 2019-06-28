Boatyard Drive 6638, Hudson, FL 34667

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Annual Furnished Chanel-front Home with nice large Floating Dock & Great Gulf Access! Please Come enjoy the waterfront lifestyle in this updated, furnished 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car carport ANNUAL RENTAL home DOCK with LOTS of extras! Wonderful channel access to the Gulf of Mexico and a charming home that is just waiting for you to move in. Bring your suitcase and toothbrush and start relaxing. Fish off of your private dock. You can boat, jet ski, canoe or kayak from your back yard to the Gulf in minutes! This home has been fully updated; with a new kitchen, tile floors, lovely furniture and is move in ready. Landlord is looking for a ANNUAL tenant. There are three bedrooms and a full bath in the front of the home, the comfortable living room, then the kitchen with new white cabinets, refrigerator with ice-maker, smooth surface range and dishwasher, The dining room is bright and cheerful. On the other side of the dining room is the large master bedroom suite with walk in closet and full bath and the family room that opens out to the pretty yard and the waterfront. There is a cute storage cottage on the side of the house with a courtyard area, perfect for a quiet moment with a good book and a cup of coffee. Any way you look at it, this is a charming way to live. The rent is $1,350, security deposit is $1,350, application fee is $40/each. Call today for your private showing! there are 2 new efficient split systems for heat and air conditioners

Come enjoy the waterfront lifestyle in this updated ANNUAL, furnished, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car carport home with LOTS of extras! Wonderful Floating Dock for Larger Boats, on great channel access to the Gulf of Mexico and a charming home that is just waiting for you to move in. Bring your suitcase and toothbrush and start relaxing. Fish off of your private dock. You can boat, jet ski, canoe or kayak from your back yard to the Gulf in minutes! This home has been fully updated; with a new kitchen, tile floors, This fine Waterfront Property is Being offered Furnished or Unfurnished. there is lovely furniture and is move in ready. Landlord is looking for a LONG TERM tenant. There are two bedrooms and a full bath in the front of the home, the comfortable living room, then the kitchen with new white cabinets, refrigerator with ice maker, smooth surface range and dishwasher, The dining room is bright and cheerful. On the other side of the dining room is the large master bedroom suite with walk in closet and full bath and the family room that opens out to the pretty yard and the waterfront. There is a cute storage cottage on the side of the house with a courtyard area, perfect for a quiet moment with a good book and a cup of coffee. Any way you look at it, this is a charming way to live. The rent is REDUCED FROM $1,595 TO 1,350 per month, security deposit is $1,350, application fee is $40/each. Call today for your private showing!