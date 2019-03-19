8557 Danbury Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table garage tennis court

October 1, 2018 Move-in

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 3 car garage. Currently partially furnished, but you don't have to keep it furnished. True Florida living here in this well maintained and beautifully decorated home in a golf community. Included are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 3 car garage with plenty of closets. As you enter through the double entry doors that lead into the great room with room for a dinette. This home has soaring ceilings, light and bright with open floor plan and privacy prevails with a triple split bedroom layout. Master bedroom en-suite features a master bath with walk in shower, expansive counter and walk in closets. Kitchen has a separate eat in area as well as a breakfast bar. Community offers an active Clubhouse with tennis courts, pool, fitness center, billiards. Monthly dues include all this plus lawn care. This home is minutes from Hudson Beach, restaurants, shopping and transportation.



$60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.