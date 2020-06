Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage rental available NOW. No carpet! Ceramic tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and soft close cabinets. Near 19 and the Gulf! Call for a private showing today. $50/ adult for applications. We will check credit and backgrounds. To move in, first, last, and security.