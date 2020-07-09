14830 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Annual Unfurnished. Waterfront with limited Gulf Access This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath, 3 car garage home on a limited Gulf access canal. Two good sized bedrooms, living room with one field stone accent wall, eat in kitchen with side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door and flat top range. One car garage has washer and dryer and a 1/4 bath (toilet only) and automatic garage door opener. The large yard is fenced and has it own boat ramp! On the side of the house there is a open 2 car garage and behind that there is a 2 car garage sized addition that is completely enclosed that would be perfect for a workshop or storage!! There are 2 docks on the property - one stationary dock on the side of the property and a floating dock by the boat ramp at the end of the property. New vinyl flooring was installed in 2014. New central AC system was installed in 2014. New Stationary Dock in 2014. This Water is Limited Gulf Access under Bridge and the other way is to a Natural Spring. Really must see to appreciate!

This quaint area has a lot to offer. Sam's On The Gulf & Inn on the Gulf Restaurants, an excellent public boat ramp, a Regional Trauma II hospital, Hudson Beach, very affordable golf courses and bowling alleys in the area. Hooters, The Crab Shack, Whisky Joe's with their private beach and fire pits can all be accessed from the Cottee River! The Sun Cruz gambling boat and Hollywood 18 movie theaters are nearby for your entertainment.

From this wonderful location, you are about 2 1/2 hours to Disney World or Universal Studios. Busch Gardens, the Florida Aquarium and Lowry Park Zoo are about 1 hour away, world famous beaches - Clearwater Beach, Caladesi and Honeymoon Island - are about an hour south or travel north 45 minutes to Homosassa and its' wonderful 73 degree natural springs and swim with the manatees. Crystal River is just a few miles north from there. Are you ready to live the great Florida life! Please call Wayne Jackson at 727-863-1031 for you private showing.

Rent: $1,295

Security Deposit: $1,295

Pet fee: $200.00

Application fee: $40/per person over 18