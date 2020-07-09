All apartments in Hudson
14830 Atlantic Avenue

14830 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14830 Atlantic Avenue, Hudson, FL 34667
Cape Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
Annual Unfurnished. Waterfront with limited Gulf Access This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.25 bath, 3 car garage home on a limited Gulf access canal. Two good sized bedrooms, living room with one field stone accent wall, eat in kitchen with side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door and flat top range. One car garage has washer and dryer and a 1/4 bath (toilet only) and automatic garage door opener. The large yard is fenced and has it own boat ramp! On the side of the house there is a open 2 car garage and behind that there is a 2 car garage sized addition that is completely enclosed that would be perfect for a workshop or storage!! There are 2 docks on the property - one stationary dock on the side of the property and a floating dock by the boat ramp at the end of the property. New vinyl flooring was installed in 2014. New central AC system was installed in 2014. New Stationary Dock in 2014. This Water is Limited Gulf Access under Bridge and the other way is to a Natural Spring. Really must see to appreciate!
This quaint area has a lot to offer. Sam's On The Gulf & Inn on the Gulf Restaurants, an excellent public boat ramp, a Regional Trauma II hospital, Hudson Beach, very affordable golf courses and bowling alleys in the area. Hooters, The Crab Shack, Whisky Joe's with their private beach and fire pits can all be accessed from the Cottee River! The Sun Cruz gambling boat and Hollywood 18 movie theaters are nearby for your entertainment.
From this wonderful location, you are about 2 1/2 hours to Disney World or Universal Studios. Busch Gardens, the Florida Aquarium and Lowry Park Zoo are about 1 hour away, world famous beaches - Clearwater Beach, Caladesi and Honeymoon Island - are about an hour south or travel north 45 minutes to Homosassa and its' wonderful 73 degree natural springs and swim with the manatees. Crystal River is just a few miles north from there. Are you ready to live the great Florida life! Please call Wayne Jackson at 727-863-1031 for you private showing.
Rent: $1,295
Security Deposit: $1,295
Pet fee: $200.00
Application fee: $40/per person over 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
14830 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 14830 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14830 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14830 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14830 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14830 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14830 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14830 Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
