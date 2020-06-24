All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 13312 WHALER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
13312 WHALER DR
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

13312 WHALER DR

13312 Whaler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13312 Whaler Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Woodward Village

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seasonal Beacon Woods 3/2/2 - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished single family home available for short term rental. Located in Hudson Florida in a Deed Restricted community that's less than 5 miles to Hudson Beach, less than 2 hours to Disney, and about an hour to Tampa/St. Pete. Sleeps up to 6 people. Small Pet friendly with additional deposit. ,water and electric provided on short term only.

SALES/TOURIST TAX: 13% (subject to change by law) applies on seasonal rentals

(RLNE2275774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 WHALER DR have any available units?
13312 WHALER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13312 WHALER DR currently offering any rent specials?
13312 WHALER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 WHALER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13312 WHALER DR is pet friendly.
Does 13312 WHALER DR offer parking?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not offer parking.
Does 13312 WHALER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 WHALER DR have a pool?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not have a pool.
Does 13312 WHALER DR have accessible units?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 WHALER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 WHALER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 WHALER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr
Hudson, FL 34667

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Dog Friendly Apartments
Hudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College