13112 Sheridan Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

13112 Sheridan Drive

13112 Sheridan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Sheridan Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Clayton Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 3BR 2BA ranch home features an oversized two-car garage with 1438 square feet of living space. The bedrooms are comfortably sized. The master bedroom bath has a shower and the the second bathroom includes a shower and tub. Enjoy the fully applianced eat-in kitchen, a huge living room area with an additional great room that can easily be used as an office, den, or yoga space or however it best suits you. A large covered and screened in back patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Hurry make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
13112 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13112 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13112 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13112 Sheridan Drive offers parking.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13112 Sheridan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13112 Sheridan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

