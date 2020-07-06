13112 Sheridan Drive

Amenities

***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 3BR 2BA ranch home features an oversized two-car garage with 1438 square feet of living space. The bedrooms are comfortably sized. The master bedroom bath has a shower and the the second bathroom includes a shower and tub. Enjoy the fully applianced eat-in kitchen, a huge living room area with an additional great room that can easily be used as an office, den, or yoga space or however it best suits you. A large covered and screened in back patio is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Hurry make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.