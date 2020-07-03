All apartments in Howey-in-the-Hills
Find more places like 720 CALABRIA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
/
720 CALABRIA WAY
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

720 CALABRIA WAY

720 Calabria Way · (407) 440-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

720 Calabria Way, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL 34737

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to simply rent or to do a rent to own. Seller loss is your gain don't miss out. This a Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 2 car garage one-story home with a bonus room on the second floor. Double door entry, formal dining, open concept kitchen with large island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 42” upper cabinets, walk-in pantry, Deluxe Master Bath, spacious master with huge walk-in closet. This home has plenty of features for any buyer and is practically brand new. Come see this amazing home today before it's gone. Lease it, like it buy it. We will help you with your credit while you enjoy this home and buy one day if you want to. No obligation. Don't miss out. Pictures are for illustration purposes property is rented empty. Tenants pay their own utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have any available units?
720 CALABRIA WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 CALABRIA WAY have?
Some of 720 CALABRIA WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 CALABRIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
720 CALABRIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 CALABRIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 720 CALABRIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howey-in-the-Hills.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 720 CALABRIA WAY offers parking.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 CALABRIA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have a pool?
No, 720 CALABRIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 720 CALABRIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 CALABRIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 CALABRIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 CALABRIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 720 CALABRIA WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLeesburg, FLGroveland, FLTavares, FLMinneola, FLMascotte, FLMount Dora, FL
Eustis, FLWildwood, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLHorizon West, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLWindermere, FLPine Hills, FLWekiwa Springs, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity