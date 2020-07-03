720 CALABRIA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to simply rent or to do a rent to own. Seller loss is your gain don't miss out. This a Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 2 car garage one-story home with a bonus room on the second floor. Double door entry, formal dining, open concept kitchen with large island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 42” upper cabinets, walk-in pantry, Deluxe Master Bath, spacious master with huge walk-in closet. This home has plenty of features for any buyer and is practically brand new. Come see this amazing home today before it's gone. Lease it, like it buy it. We will help you with your credit while you enjoy this home and buy one day if you want to. No obligation. Don't miss out. Pictures are for illustration purposes property is rented empty. Tenants pay their own utilities.