All apartments in Holmes Beach
Find more places like 104 78TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holmes Beach, FL
/
104 78TH STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

104 78TH STREET

104 78th Street · (813) 875-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holmes Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

104 78th Street, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
This Gulf Front Condo offers award winning views and gorgeous sunsets daily!! Relax in the porch hammock and enjoy the breeze, ocean waves and unobstructed views. This upscale, newly remodeled property is located on a quiet dead end street with only 4 units in the complex. Enjoy the spacious living and kitchen areas with views from every window. The luxurious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms make this property the perfect place for entertaining and family gatherings. This unit has covered parking, an elevator, and an outside storage closet with chairs and beach accessories for perfect days on the beach!! There is also a shaded deck with picnic bench for grilling. Come and enjoy the Island life on beautiful Ana Maria Island where you will find stunning beaches, award winning restaurants, and unique, quaint shopping opportunities. Only 75 minutes from Tampa International Airport. Paradise is waiting for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 78TH STREET have any available units?
104 78TH STREET has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 78TH STREET have?
Some of 104 78TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 78TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
104 78TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 78TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 104 78TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes Beach.
Does 104 78TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 104 78TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 104 78TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 78TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 78TH STREET have a pool?
No, 104 78TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 104 78TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 104 78TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 104 78TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 78TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 78TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 78TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 78TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holmes Beach 1 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolmes Beach 3 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity