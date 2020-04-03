104 78TH STREET

Amenities

This Gulf Front Condo offers award winning views and gorgeous sunsets daily!! Relax in the porch hammock and enjoy the breeze, ocean waves and unobstructed views. This upscale, newly remodeled property is located on a quiet dead end street with only 4 units in the complex. Enjoy the spacious living and kitchen areas with views from every window. The luxurious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms make this property the perfect place for entertaining and family gatherings. This unit has covered parking, an elevator, and an outside storage closet with chairs and beach accessories for perfect days on the beach!! There is also a shaded deck with picnic bench for grilling. Come and enjoy the Island life on beautiful Ana Maria Island where you will find stunning beaches, award winning restaurants, and unique, quaint shopping opportunities. Only 75 minutes from Tampa International Airport. Paradise is waiting for you!!