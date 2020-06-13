/
3 bedroom apartments
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
219 12th Street
219 12th Street, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND ADDITION IN PROGRESS. NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP, NEW FRONT DECK, PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 2 BLOCKS TO THE RIVER, SCREENED FRONT PORCH, GREAT NEIGHBORS
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Primo Court
1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1671 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
646 Lpga Boulevard
646 Lpga Boulevard, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
1 Year Lease. Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This half of a duplex is just minutes from all the shopping areas and beaches. Must see in person!! Call us today!
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1601 Primo Court
1601 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
You'll love the space this Oasis floorplan has to offer in the new Mirage community! A spacious 3/3, with a lovely open floor plan greet you as you enter.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
108 Astor Street
108 Astor Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
3 OR 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN YARD. FRESHLY PAINTED THRU OUT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - CLOSE TO SHOPPING
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
281 Tuscany Chase Drive
281 Tuscany Chase Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. Open layout plan, large kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor through out the house. Close to parks, schools, shopping. Must see in person. Call office for more details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:17pm
Ortona
1 Unit Available
216 Morningside Avenue
216 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1600; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1395.00; IMRID10726
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1756 Valencia Aveue
1756 Valencia Avenue, Volusia County, FL
Open House - May 2,2020 1-3pm - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath , Laundry Room, Carport, with fenced in back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5724430)
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Vista Gardens
1 Unit Available
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:17pm
1 Unit Available
316 Butler Boulevard
316 Butler Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1295.00; IMRID13332
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
18 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
