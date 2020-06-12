/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Drive
241 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
Marina Grande on the Halifax offers world class amenities that will allow you to enjoy effortless living right at home! This condominium community offers two swimming pools, two clubhouses that have game rooms, a library, a private movie theater,
1 Unit Available
162 Daytona Avenue
162 Daytona Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Home is centrally located to Daytona. Near hospitals and beach. 1 block over from the river. Home is to be leased for 1 year or longer. Home has 2 bedrooms and is fully furnished. NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
1 Unit Available
346 Euclid Avenue
346 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Location is everything! Rent this cutie just 1/2 block to the beach. Fenced yard with large wood shed for extra storage or man cave. Inside laundry. Lawn care included. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
415 N Halifax Ave Avenue
415 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Carefree condo living! Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom condo corner unit by the bay. This home has updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout the home as well for ease of cleaning.
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
410 Auburn Drive
410 Auburn Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is walking distance to the beach, with shopping dinning and entertainment even closer, as well as featuring assigned parking, onsite laundry, and quiet neighbors.
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 Unit Available
711 N Halifax Avenue
711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Awesome view from your ground floor riverfront unit. Enjoy evenings on your patio overlooking the grounds, dock, pool and river. In unit laundry and walk in closets. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water sewer and trash and pest control.
1 Unit Available
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
730 S. Beach St., Unit 1
730 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
2 bedroom unit overlooking the Halifax River. Walk to shopping, park, banks and on bus line. Nice location. NEW kitchen & Beautiful Tile floors, fresh paint. RiverView Apt In Ormond Beach 2 bedroom unit, overlooking the Halifax River.
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
736 N Grandview Ave
736 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
One of a kind detached bungalow with a huge, front paver deck is one you won't want to let get away!! This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1.
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
738 N Grandview Ave
738 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
652 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
734 N Grandview Ave
734 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
612 GEORGE W ENGRAM BOULEVARD APT 2
612 George W Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
770 sqft
Welcome Home to Your Lovely 2BD/1BTH apartment. As you enter the property the first thing you'll notice is the solid flooring. Fabulous location that you'll love, this unit is only minutes from the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Amusements.
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
18 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
19 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
