All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4939 Zodiac Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4939 Zodiac Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4939 Zodiac Avenue

4939 Zodiac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,248sqft! Welcome to this charming home with light blue exterior and attached garage. Inside includes lovely white tile in living room and kitchen and cozy carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen is open with updated metallic appliances and modern feel. Retreat outside to the back yard with space for gathering or hobbies. This home is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have any available units?
4939 Zodiac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have?
Some of 4939 Zodiac Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 Zodiac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4939 Zodiac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 Zodiac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4939 Zodiac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have a pool?
No, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4939 Zodiac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4939 Zodiac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College