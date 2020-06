Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space. Driveway parking and a one-car garage add every convenience. Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.