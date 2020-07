Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home, with spacious rooms. Large Living Room, with open concept into Dining & Kitchen. Large Bonus

Room off the Dining & Kitchen area overlooking the big back yard. Big garage with laundry area that includes washer

and dryer. Yard is completely fenced for privacy. Great bathroom with tiled tub, and floor. Home has been completely

renovated and looks good. Move in ready. Call for a showing.