4712 Darlington Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

DISCOUNT: the owner is offering a $100 discount off the listed rent if the tenant pays early on or before the 1st of each month. After the 25 full rent would be due. The amount listed in our ad is full rent.



DESCRIPTION: This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with a carport and a fenced front and backyard located close to US 19. This lovely house is near lots of shops, restaurants, and amenities, with only a short drive to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and the Gulf of Mexico. Enter through the front door to a spacious family room with all tile flooring and a large front window. Then experience the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and clean tile counter tops, perfect for cooking meals of any size. Then walk toward the nicely updated full bathroom. After that, walk into any of the three bedrooms and enjoy clean tile flooring throughout, including large cedar lined closets in two of the bedrooms. Once you've seen each of the bedrooms, walk over to the wide open laundry room with enough space for laundry and some storage. After walking through the house, head out to the spacious, fully fenced backyard with a covered patio where you can enjoy protection from the rain and relief from the hot sun at any time of year! All pets welcome! Please feel free to contact me about this lovely house



MOVE IN COST: This particular property the rent will be required at move in along with an amount equal to that which is called a Rent Lock.



APPLIANCES: There is an oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer at the house, but not “included” and landlord takes no responsibility for their proper operation



TENANT PLACEMENT: WE ARE ONLY HELPING PLACE AND SCREEN THE TENANTS FOR APPROVAL. ONCE THE APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED IT WILL BE TURNED OVER TO THE OWNERS TEAM TO HANDLE THE LEASE UP, AND MOVE IN PROCESS.



PETS: No aggressive breed animals, reptiles will be allowed. Pet application required along with a copy of the pets current vaccinations and county required shots.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.