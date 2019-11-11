4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities

NOW Available for the winter! Come see this fully furnished 2-bedroom condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Located on a corner lot this unit features large floor to ceiling windows for additional light and has an open airy floor plan. Renovated and professional decorated over the last several years. This rental has so much to offer including large tile ceramic flooring, tasteful window treatments, fully furnished including a plush queen size Serta Laugham bed, two electronic fireplaces, two flat screen TV’s. Ceiling fans are installed in the bedrooms and living room. For convenience, the bath includes a his & her dual sink vanity. The kitchen features a dishwasher, beautiful glass tile backsplash and a convenient island. Also, included with this unit is a washer/dryer. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffle board, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Very easy to see.