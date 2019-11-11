All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

4369 Tahitian Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4369 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
NOW Available for the winter! Come see this fully furnished 2-bedroom condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Located on a corner lot this unit features large floor to ceiling windows for additional light and has an open airy floor plan. Renovated and professional decorated over the last several years. This rental has so much to offer including large tile ceramic flooring, tasteful window treatments, fully furnished including a plush queen size Serta Laugham bed, two electronic fireplaces, two flat screen TV’s. Ceiling fans are installed in the bedrooms and living room. For convenience, the bath includes a his & her dual sink vanity. The kitchen features a dishwasher, beautiful glass tile backsplash and a convenient island. Also, included with this unit is a washer/dryer. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffle board, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Very easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4369 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College