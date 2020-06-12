4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities

CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio. Fully furnished including linens, dishes, flat screen TV and more. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus an additional half bath. A convenient island surrounding the cooktop in the kitchen is great for preparing food and entertaining. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included. Very easy to see. Virtual Tour Link: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/U8081151