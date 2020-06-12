All apartments in Holiday
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle · (727) 471-9115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Holiday
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio. Fully furnished including linens, dishes, flat screen TV and more. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus an additional half bath. A convenient island surrounding the cooktop in the kitchen is great for preparing food and entertaining. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included. Very easy to see. Virtual Tour Link: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/U8081151

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
