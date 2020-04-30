All apartments in Holiday
3927 Darlington Rd
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

3927 Darlington Rd

3927 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom two bathroom home with in Holiday. This spacious home boasts ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and large rooms. The living room offers a lot of room for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a full bath with stand alone shower. The other two large bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. A screened patio and large fenced back yard are located off of the dining room area. This home is a must see!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Darlington Rd have any available units?
3927 Darlington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3927 Darlington Rd have?
Some of 3927 Darlington Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Darlington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Darlington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Darlington Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Darlington Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd offer parking?
No, 3927 Darlington Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Darlington Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd have a pool?
No, 3927 Darlington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd have accessible units?
No, 3927 Darlington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 Darlington Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 Darlington Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3927 Darlington Rd has units with air conditioning.

