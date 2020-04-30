3927 Darlington Rd

Amenities
Three bedroom two bathroom home with in Holiday. This spacious home boasts ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and large rooms. The living room offers a lot of room for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a full bath with stand alone shower. The other two large bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. A screened patio and large fenced back yard are located off of the dining room area. This home is a must see!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.