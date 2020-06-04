Amenities

3917 Beechwood Dr. Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2/2/1 located in Holiday - Adorable 2/2/1 located in a great neighborhood. If you are looking for a clean home close to amenities look no further. This home is centrally located close to beaches and lots of shopping. Back yard is fully fenced in. No pets! Rent is 900.00 per month and security deposit is 1200.00. There is a 50.00 application fee per adult and a 45.00 lease preparation fee. Available for May 1st occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3204636)