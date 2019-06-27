All apartments in Holiday
3801 Beechwood Dr.

3801 Beechwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
- Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 car garage. The inside has brand new flooring, lights, ceiling fans and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features new counter tops, new stainless steel sink and newer appliances. The new vanity, toilet and fixtures make the bathroom look great. Sliding glass doors lead to the large fenced in back yard. Brand new A/C system. On the outside of the home, you will also find it has been freshly painted and the road has been newly paved as well. This is a great house with a great look. Call for your showing today!

(RLNE2885103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have any available units?
3801 Beechwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have?
Some of 3801 Beechwood Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Beechwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Beechwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Beechwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Beechwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Beechwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Beechwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 3801 Beechwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3801 Beechwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Beechwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Beechwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3801 Beechwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
