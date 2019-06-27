3801 Beechwood Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 car garage. The inside has brand new flooring, lights, ceiling fans and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features new counter tops, new stainless steel sink and newer appliances. The new vanity, toilet and fixtures make the bathroom look great. Sliding glass doors lead to the large fenced in back yard. Brand new A/C system. On the outside of the home, you will also find it has been freshly painted and the road has been newly paved as well. This is a great house with a great look. Call for your showing today!



(RLNE2885103)