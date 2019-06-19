3736 DARLINGTON ROAD

Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for enjoying morning coffee, and a large backyard for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and pristine cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!