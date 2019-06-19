All apartments in Holiday
3736 DARLINGTON ROAD
3736 DARLINGTON ROAD

3736 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for enjoying morning coffee, and a large backyard for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and pristine cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have any available units?
3736 DARLINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3736 DARLINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 DARLINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
