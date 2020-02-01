All apartments in Holiday
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3536 Umber Rd

3536 Umber Road · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Umber Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Miss This Gem!! - Access self-showing through Rently.com

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5432030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Umber Rd have any available units?
3536 Umber Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3536 Umber Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Umber Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Umber Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Umber Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Umber Rd offer parking?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Umber Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Umber Rd have a pool?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Umber Rd have accessible units?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Umber Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Umber Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 Umber Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

