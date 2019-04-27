All apartments in Holiday
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

2621 BALTIC PLACE

2621 Baltic Place · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Baltic Place, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and extended drive, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard, while the fenced backyard offers all the shaded space you’ll need and a large sunroom for your enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood and tile flooring, lots of natural lighting, and plenty of open living space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, pristine cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have any available units?
2621 BALTIC PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have?
Some of 2621 BALTIC PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 BALTIC PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2621 BALTIC PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 BALTIC PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2621 BALTIC PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2621 BALTIC PLACE offers parking.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 BALTIC PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have a pool?
No, 2621 BALTIC PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2621 BALTIC PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 BALTIC PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 BALTIC PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 BALTIC PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
