2621 BALTIC PLACE

Amenities
Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and extended drive, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard, while the fenced backyard offers all the shaded space you’ll need and a large sunroom for your enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood and tile flooring, lots of natural lighting, and plenty of open living space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, pristine cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!