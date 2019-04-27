2621 BALTIC PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a garage and extended drive, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard, while the fenced backyard offers all the shaded space you’ll need and a large sunroom for your enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood and tile flooring, lots of natural lighting, and plenty of open living space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, pristine cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!