Holiday, FL
2614 CINDY PLACE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

2614 CINDY PLACE

2614 Cindy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Cindy Place, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Great updated house in a great location, minutes away from Pinellas County. Large lot which sits on a cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances along with updated bathrooms. Tile floors in living areas and laminate in bedrooms. Screened front porch. The garage is air-conditioned with a tile floor along with a half bathroom. It could be an extra bedroom or "man cave". The room sizes listed are NOT accurate, the tenant should measure themselves. Call to find out qualifications before paying application fees. The first month will be pro-rated with move-in date if after the first of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have any available units?
2614 CINDY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2614 CINDY PLACE have?
Some of 2614 CINDY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 CINDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2614 CINDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 CINDY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2614 CINDY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2614 CINDY PLACE offers parking.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 CINDY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have a pool?
No, 2614 CINDY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2614 CINDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 CINDY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 CINDY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2614 CINDY PLACE has units with air conditioning.

